Has Khuzani retired from music?

Maskandi hitmaker, or shall Shwa say former hitmaker Khuzani Mpungose seems to have not only given up his rivalry with Siga Umzila hitmaker Mthandeni Manqele, but the fellow appears to have given up on music as well, at least as a singer.

Since the release of the most digitally streamed maskandi song in history, iParis, by Mthandeni in 2023, poor Khuba is gasping for air to do anything to match his nemesis. He had an opportunity for a comeback last year but no, Mthandeni went two-nil up with another two hits Gucci and Sigade Umzila.

Since then, Khuzani has not been the same, and seeks to trend about anything else but music. After his spectacular failure to man-mark Gucci with a nonstarter song with his Gospel friend Jumbo, he seems to have thrown in the towel.

This year he resorted to attending music awards ceremonies in the US and international soccer tournaments such as the Fifa Club World Cup. Dololo iHit song.

He also trended temporarily when he bought a luxury vehicle, a Defender Land Rover, but dololo hit song. Now as his rival Mthandeni has released several beats hinting at hit songs in his upcoming album billed for September, Khuzani’s best response was to announce that he’s getting married in December.

Hhayi ndoda awukahle, kanti ikuphi iHit Song? Amahloni kimi!

Shwa looks forward to your All-White Spring Picnic music festival, at least as a music events promoter you seem to be doing well.

Focus on that, big man.

