Having all-night blues over the blue lights

Isimo sebucayi there by the GNU as the passing of the budget had created rift between the ANC of Cupcake and its alliance partner, the GodZille’s DA.

As bad as things stand, clearly, some of the blue party ministers who have now had a taste of perks such as blue lights are having sleepless nights tossing and turning at the dreaded loss of their privileges should the GNU collapse,

Moi feels for Baas John as he does not seem ready to go back to his old home after having a ball residing in a posh suburb in the Jacaranda City.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content