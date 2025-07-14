Here’s to wishing Ribeiro’s not adding spejejes

Mamelodi Sundowns twinkle-toed forward Lucas Costa Ribeiro may have been called all sorts of unflattering names such a fisherman or a plumber, but he is now living the life in Brazil and getting all sorts of recognition after he played in the Fifa Club World Cup in the US last month.

Ribeiro visited his local primary school and was given a welcome fit for a king. He also hosted a party with the locals, where they were feeding him copious amounts of rice and local delicacies. We hope he will not return to the PSL a little rotund with some spare jeje around his mid-section.

