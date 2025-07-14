Hot Mgosi

Here’s to wishing Ribeiro’s not adding spejejes 

By Sunday World
Ribeiro,of Lucas Ribeiro,during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 11: Lucas Ribeiro,of Lucas Ribeiro,during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on May 11, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns twinkle-toed forward Lucas Costa Ribeiro may have been called all sorts of unflattering names such a fisherman or a plumber, but he is now living the life in Brazil and getting all sorts of recognition after he played in the Fifa Club World Cup in the US last month.  

Ribeiro visited his local primary school and was given a welcome fit for a king. He also hosted a party with the locals, where they were feeding him copious amounts of rice and local delicacies. We hope he will not return to the PSL a little rotund with some spare jeje around his mid-section.  


