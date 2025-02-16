Hot Mgosi

Hey, Gayton boet, war is not ’n Sondag piekniek 

By Sunday World
Gayton
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 29: Gayton McKenzie and Tatiana Smith at the recognition of excellence ceremony for the 2024 Olympians and Paralympians at Union Buildings on November 29, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The ceremony recognised the excellence demonstrated by top athletes as well as the organisational effort by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee to prepare Team South Africa for the games. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Hey, Gayton boet, war is not ’n Sondag piekniek 

Patriotic Alliance leader and Minister of Sports Arts, Culture and Recreation Gayton McKenzie probably thinks he should be appointed as a general of the South African National Defence Force.  


The controversial minister was at it again on Monday, during a special cabinet session debating the ongoing war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, when he told parliament that he is going to go to the frontline and kill the M23 rebels himself for killing 14 of our soldiers. Give this man a bells as he got balls. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.