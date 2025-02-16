Hey, Gayton boet, war is not ’n Sondag piekniek

Patriotic Alliance leader and Minister of Sports Arts, Culture and Recreation Gayton McKenzie probably thinks he should be appointed as a general of the South African National Defence Force.

The controversial minister was at it again on Monday, during a special cabinet session debating the ongoing war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, when he told parliament that he is going to go to the frontline and kill the M23 rebels himself for killing 14 of our soldiers. Give this man a bells as he got balls.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content