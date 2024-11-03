Hlalani kwabafileyo, finish and klaar

There was a hit TV series in the 1980s called Hlala Kwaba’ Fileyo. The nickname was handed to former SA diski giants Moroka Swallows on a free transfer. Swallows, like in a horror movie, kept on coming back from the dead to give us that one last right or scare – they just would not stay dead.

This past weekend, Shwa almost choked on her shampopo when she read that plans are afoot to revive the Dube Birds, who were sold at the end of last season and renamed Marumo Gallants.

Former players and soccer administrators led a meeting last week. Gents, the Swallows supporters are antiques and fossils now, their knees are weak, their hearts are frail and can’t take another heartbreak.

Maybe it’s time we let the club to rest and izi hlalele Kwaba’ Fileyo, before we lose our gogos and mkhulus.

