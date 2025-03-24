Hold your horses bro, we don\u2019t want you in the R370 queues yet\u00a0 Things are getting tougher and tougher for our good and overzealous brother Rulani Mokwena up north, as things are no longer as rosy as they once were for him at Wydad Athletic.\u00a0 Mokwena\u2019s team played to another frustrating and uninspiring draw last weekend, and it saddened your football fundi, Shwa to no end to see the brother not in a good space.\u00a0 He then went on to have another episode with the media and went as far as putting his head on the block by saying the club is free to send him packing if they no longer believe in him.\u00a0 In as much as Shwa wants to commend Mlungisi for standing up against these North African bullies and fixing them, but eish, bro, just remember that unemployment is a real pandemic in Mzansi, so don\u2019t throw in the towel ... at least not now, Mlu!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0