How does it feel to be one of us, Joe Soap?

The former minister of transport Joe Maswanganyi cannot transport himself any-more.

Shwa now understands why politicians fight tooth and nail to keep their plum jobs in government that come with being a lazy gogo or madala sitting in the back of a German machine while driven around by their protectors.

Maswanganyi once tasted this life but Shwa this week spotted him climbing onto a Nissan Almera outside Luthuli House.

It must really be painful losing favour or betting for the wrong horse in these ANC internal elections that are held every five years.

Poor Joe seemed so t