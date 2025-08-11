How many hearts will Msholozi break?

Mastermind politician Jacob Zuma isn’t just the comeback king, he’s the King of Heartbreaks! His Nkandla homestead has become the ultimate Heartbreak Hotel. Just last month, he booted Floyd out via demotion and Mary Phadi via the courts, crushing their spirits.

Now, traditional leaders who once bowed before the Nkandla Throne are singing the same sad tune. Who is next? Surely, it’s not the end. Msholozi’s got a PhD in heartbreak.

Shwa’s asking: how does one man leave such a trail of broken hearts? Must be the charm, neh? Or maybe, as Malume July once said, Vona Avaya Kwini? Because clearly, everyone wants a stay at Hotel Zuma.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content