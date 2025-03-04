Humbly making a difference

Shwa is proud of Berlina Lekgethwane, a young woman from Ga-Ramokoka in North West, who operates an educational foundation that encourages pupils to be innovative and conduct independent research into their intended careers.

We need young women like Berlina in our country, and Shwa wants to congratulate her on her bravery. Even the government is constantly failing in that department. She is making a difference, and one day one of these children will be far in life as a result of her initiatives and interventions. Keep it up, young lady. Shwa expected her to be big-headed when she was crowned Mrs World Peace 2024, but she remains humble as ever.

