Hungani hun, you can come step with Shwa, anytime

Not Shwa bumping into the divorced and talented Hungani Ndlovu at the Fourways mall recently. Your favourite gossip girl was there to work her summer body out at the Glow event that was hosted by Under Armour.

Don’t tell me it’s too late to work on my summer body now, please. Anyway, I digress, back to Hungani.

Bathong, a tall, dark, and handsome Tsonga man at a women-only event, and we were forced to focus on squatting. Imagine!

The fact that the actor is now divorced didn’t help, but you know what, Shwa still has manners. I’ll pray he finds his way home (Psssst, Auntie Shwa is always home). We just need to work on those dance moves that he always trends for. I don’t think they’re working.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content