If artists don’t die as paupers, they collapse at Samro and die

Yimani kancane, please… What is actually happening at Samro with so much drama surrounding this music royalties collection organisation, kanti?

Samro has been embroiled in a nasty dispute with the artists, composers and authors week in week out. Now Moi got a shock of her life after hearing that the legendary musician Richard Siluma collapsed at the offices of Samro few days ago and died at Milpark Hospital on Monday.

Accordingly, Bro Rich went there to sort out his royalties issues and it seemed like when he left the building, he was frustrated and collapsed.

If Samro is not in the news over its drama with the COO and members, it is artists dying after going to its offices. As Shwa knows that many artists die poor because Samro fails to pay their royalties, now it’s sad that they collapse and die at its offices in Braam.

This organisation needs some serious cleansing, and Shwa believes that the ancestors are not happy. Imbuzimust be slaughtered at that building to expel bad spirits. Otherwise kusa zoba ruff. May the legendary Siluma rest in peace and haunt those palookas at Samro.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content