If glow-ups were a sport, LaConco would’ve Olympic gold by the bucketful

Let’s be honest, many thought she would remain that one who nearly became part of former president Jacob Zuma’s polygamous palace but LaConco had other plans. She said “no, ma’am” to just being an accessory in someone else’s legacy.

Instead, she spun the whole narrative, stepped into the limelight, and built a brand that is as bold, beautiful and business-minded as she is.

And can we talk about the face card? Because it has never declined. Whether she is serving natural elegance on Instagram or showing the girls how to mix tradition with high fashion on red carpets, LaConco is always giving grace, glow, and goddess.

Her skin? Immaculate. Her style? Effortless. Her aura? Untouchable.

But beyond the slayage is a woman who knows her worth. She’s used her platform, from reality TV queen on The Real Housewives of Durban – you do remember the Google Me scene right– to savvy entrepreneur, to rewrite her own story. She is not clinging to headlines or names. She is creating her own legacy.

So, while some may still whisper about the Zuma era, LaConco is booked, branded, and too busy being a boss to look back. And we are here for every moment.

Oh woman, you are a force.

