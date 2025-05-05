Imagine all of Mzansi partying up a storm in Orania, Ooh Gweezy! Orania a party zone\u00a0 Ladies, gents, and you politically confused comrades, gather \u2019round. Let\u2019s talk about Acting President Gwede Mantashe. Oh, the Tiger. The accidental philosopher-king we never knew we needed.\u00a0\u00a0 While other politicians waffle about coalitions or load shedding, Mantashe\u2019s out here solving 31 years of racial tension with a real estate strategy. Genius? Chaos or genius chaos?\u00a0\u00a0 Here\u2019s why Gweezy is the president of our dreams (and nightmares): While Silili was calculating coalition maths, the Tiger was out there suggesting we turn Orania into a B&B for \u201chealing\u201d; most politicians avoid Orania like a land claim. Not our man. Bold. Unhinged. Iconic.\u00a0\u00a0 Sure, his plan has more holes than a GNU cabinet, but admit it: who would not like to see him try to broker peace over a potjie? He\u2019s the uncle who suggests karaoke at a funeral \u2013 problematic, but you can\u2019t look away. So here\u2019s to Gweezy: the president we don\u2019t deserve but secretly want.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0