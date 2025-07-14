Imagine MaMkhize in a taxi next to you

It’s not raining but pouring for Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize who was left with no choice but to watch as Bidders Choice, an auction and property trading company, auctioned off her fleet of luxury vehicles.

Snazzy rides such a Bentley Continental GTC (2019 Edition), a 2018 BMW GT 640i, 2018 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Maybach Bus, a 2012 BMW X6 xDrive 40d, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Marco-polo G7 and top of the range Toyota Hilux Double Cabs were put under the hammer.

Well, she’s probably not losing any sleep about losing a few cars, but the cookie is crumbling, and soon, she may just have to catch a local taxi.

