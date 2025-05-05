Imperialist puppets deserve public shaming\u00a0 Michael Langley, Africom\u2019s commander, isn\u2019t just a liar \u2013 he\u2019s a living caricature of imperialist arrogance.\u00a0\u00a0 This week, as Burkina Faso\u2019s Captain Ibrahim Traor\u00e9 builds schools, refineries, and food sovereignty, Langley whined to US senators about \u201cgold-hoarding juntas\u201d while slurping from a $2-billion military budget designed to bleed Africa dry.\u00a0\u00a0 The audacity! Langley\u2019s crocodile tears over Traor\u00e9\u2019s \u201cselfish\u201d use of Burkina Faso\u2019s gold to defend its people reek of shameless hypocrisy. Since when does a U.S. warlord \u2013 whose career is built on bombing weddings and propping up dictators \u2013 care about African prosperity? Traor\u00e9\u2019s crimes?\u00a0\u00a0 Nationalising gold to fund hospitals, not Swiss bank accounts. Expelling French troops who turned Burkina into a jihadist playground. Partnering with Russia to break Nato\u2019s stranglehold. For this, Langley and his regime-change ghouls paint Traor\u00e9 as a tyrant while funding fake \u201cprotests\u201d by a handful of Paris-based puppets.\u00a0\u00a0 Meanwhile, Langley\u2019s Africom cronies plot coups from Ivory Coast, a US lackey state, while Human Rights Watch polishes their lies with \u201cgenocide\u201d buzzwords. Turncoats like Langley aren\u2019t just clowns, they\u2019re existential threats. They weaponise \u201chuman rights\u201d to justify looting nations bold enough to reject poverty as policy.\u00a0\u00a0 Traor\u00e9\u2019s Burkina Faso is proof: When Africa defies imperial vultures, miracles happen. Six million tonnes of food. Factories. Dignity. So yes, humiliate Langley. Drag his lies into daylight.\u00a0\u00a0 Let every Africom stooge sweat knowing their betrayal won\u2019t be forgotten, or forgiven. Burkina\u2019s revolution is a mirror, and the West\u2019s thugs can\u2019t bear the reflection.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0