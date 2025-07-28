Is Gayton McKenzie on some smokescreen shandis over his deputy’s suspension?

Was Gayton McKenzie really serious when he said he decided to suspend Kenny Kunene because he went to Katiso ‘KT’ Matlala’s home, or he just wants to be seen doing something?

Eintlik, Moi still remembers well that Gayton and Kenny are the birds of the same feather as they were both mapantiti who snitched at abo Vader years back at Grootvlei prison in Bloem, and worked hard to push their businesses and propaganda, until they started their PA political party that helped them to ascend to government top positions.

The suspension seems to be a smokescreen. There is no way he never knew what the guy he calls his brother did last summer. Ho nkga tweba moo. We will see when tables turn.

From council chambers to escorting journos: all in a day’s work for KK

Kenny Kunene is a paragon of multitasking. While lesser mortals struggle to juggle council meetings, pothole complaints, and the occasional sushi platter, our man has elevated the art of the side hustle.

On a working Tuesday, who is ferrying star journalists to clandestine interviews? None other than the dapper deputy mayor himself, moonlighting as a chauffeur extraordinaire.

In an era of load-shedded ambition, Kunene’s commitment to literal transport solutions is… touching. Why delegate when you can personally navigate the N1, steering both municipal policy and media narratives?

Perhaps it’s a masterclass in hands-on governance – or merely a man ensuring the scribes reach their sources before teatime. Either way, his LinkedIn must be a marvel: “Transport MMC/luxury conveyancer/journo whisperer.” But let’s not be cynical.

This is philanthropy, surely? A civic-minded gesture for ink-stained wretches? Or just Kunene ensuring the “right” questions get asked? Either way, he’s redefining “public servant”. Next week: MMC for finance runs a spaza from his boot? We can but dream.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content