Is that your not-so smallernyana skeletons rattling, Razzmatazz?

The way things are between ANC motormouth Fikile "Mbaks" Mbalula and Brown Mogotsi, sekushubile... Razzmatazz, nawe you are forever shooting your mouth off, seemingly with little thought, and now Brown is turning the tables. Are those your smallernyana skeletons rattling in the closet? Let's remember uMam Bathabile Dlamini once declared that there is no such thing as a squeaky clean comrade in Tata Tambo's once glorious movement. Brown, sugar, please keep the sweet titbits coming, Sies Shwa has pulled up a chair and can't wait for more. Seems like nobhala jikelele has met his match. Kubi, kumbovu!