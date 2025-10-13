Hot Mgosi

Is that your not-so smallernyana skeletons rattling, Razzmatazz?

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 26: ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on various issues at Luthuli House on August 26, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing addressed various issues in the political environment, provided updates and perspectives on current developments. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)