Is the IFP’s VAT vexation selling out or saving face? 

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 12: Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP President briefs the media on coalitions at IFP Head Office on June 12, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. This comes after the African National Congress (ANC) failed to get an outright majority following the May 29th general elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The IFP’s sudden love affair with VAT hikes has left many scratching their heads, wondering if the party’s “pro-poor” anthem has been swapped for Oppenheimer’s orchestra.  


Accused of selling out for a seat at the GNU table, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa hit back, dismissing critics as grandstanders “with a God complex”. Hlabisa insists the IFP’s support of the budget despite opposing the VAT hike – is about saving SA from becoming a “failed state”. Hhayi bo! Since when did fiscal responsibility equal squeezing the poor?  

The party claims it’s a “short-term pain for long-term gain”, yet their defence reeks of compromise. While they wax lyrical about closing Sars loopholes and infrastructure billions, the optics are dire: a party once rooted in rural advocacy is now backing a tax that hits the vulnerable the hardest.  

And what of their “pro-poor” credentials? Hlabisa touts expanded zero-rated foods and grants as a balm for the masses, but can the IFP really police GNU corruption to ensure VAT rands don’t vanish into tenderpreneurs’ pockets? 

