Is there a PhD in chewing?

Shwa congratulates politicians Dr Malusi Gigaba and Dr Mmusi Maimane for being conferred with their PhDs this week. However, the behaviour of some comrades with PhDs raises eyebrows if their level of comprehension of basic issues is anything to go by.

One such person is the disastrous former minister of higher education and training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. That chewer is an embarrassment to the esteemed PhD holders.

As if lying to parliament before her sacking and digging her own political grave was not enough, she continued clowning even after her well-deserved sacking.

She’s now blaming some bogus “forces on the ground” for her own foolishness

Someone investigate her PhD, especially in this era where anything can be bought.

