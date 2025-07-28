Hot Mgosi

Is there a PhD in chewing? 

By Sunday World
AUCKLAND PARK, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 21: Malusi Gigaba (Member of the National Assembly) during the graduation ceremony at University of Johannesburg on July 21, 2025 in Auckland Park, South Africa. The members of parliament earned their PHD's in Public Management and Governance. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Shwa congratulates politicians Dr Malusi Gigaba and Dr Mmusi Maimane for being conferred with their PhDs this week. However, the behaviour of some comrades with PhDs raises eyebrows if their level of comprehension of basic issues is anything to go by.  

One such person is the disastrous former minister of higher education and training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. That chewer is an embarrassment to the esteemed PhD holders. 

As if lying to parliament before her sacking and digging her own political grave was not enough, she continued clowning even after her well-deserved sacking.  

She’s now blaming some bogus “forces on the ground” for her own foolishness  

Someone investigate her PhD, especially in this era where anything can be bought.

