It’s not all rosy in the good old City of Roses

Free State ANC politics and the provincial government never cease to amaze; it is drama after nkinga all the way, every day!

Shwa has seen an invite issued by the office of the premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, where local media were invited to a two-day long community media summit held last week.

The gig that was organised by Maqueen’s spin doctor, Matshediso Setai, the one who demanded the SABC news team to film magogo putting on makeup and dressing up for the state of the province earlier this month, was held at Imvelo Safari Lodge that is owned by local businessman and ANC member.

Xolile Dasheka became a top entrepreneur after leaving his job as iphoyisa lomgwaqo.

What was strange about the invite that Setai dished out to her faves was that she chose particular media houses and left others out.

No explanation.

So, Shwa was wondering why she deemed some media houses more equal than others.

Kanti, what’s going on in the beautiful City of Roses vele?

Basically, it appears as if the invited media houses that cracked an invitation are twerking to Maqueen and her sidekick, What else was Shwa supposed to read into this whole gemors?

While Moi was minding her own business, boom, the ANC PEC also gooied an invite to all media houses for a press briefing.

Jiki jiki, the ANC postponed the media briefing.

Kune drama njee in that province.

Ruralitarians!

