It's out with animal skins for his majesty  Kgosi Monotshe Ramokoka, the leader of the Baphalane people, has demonstrated to many that you cannot look like your problems.   Ramokoka rocked the opening of the House of Traditional Leaders and Khoi-San in Mahikeng, North West, with bleached hair.   Shwa was also taken aback by his outfit and cheerful demeanour.    She is curious, though, about how the people of Ramokokastad feel about his appearance.   Well, we hope that, despite his unusual taste for someone of his status, this won't interfere with his ability to serve the community (which he's doing) and appropriately resolve the traditional leadership conflicts within his clan.