Shwashwi: Jersey number 10 still looking for the ball 

Jersey number 10 still looking for the ball

All the Andile Mpisane haters must sit down and drink water because the Royal AM chairman is not going anywhere and will surely not be hanging his boots anytime soon.

Mpisane made his first start for his club Royal AM in their opening match of the Betway Premiership, where they played to a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City.

Shwa is not happy that the 23-year-old chairman lasted in the field of play for just 51 minutes but only got to touch the ball 12 times because his jealous teammates did not want to pass him the ball … a whole jersey number 10?

The Royal AM players must be careful because if they continue not passing the ball to their best player on the field, they might all be fired and Mpisane will just play alone.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content