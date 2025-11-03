Jolly time at the fabulous Jägermeister glitzy party

Darlings, the Jägermeister Orange Brunch at The Pantry at Gemelli was serving nothing but flavour, flair, and a splash of fabulousness this past Sunday. The city’s glam squad media, influencers and personalities came out to toast the bold, citrusy twist of Jägermeister Orange, and Shwa was right there in the mix, sipping and spilling.

But let’s talk about the real boss move of the day, Zintle Mofokeng, or as fans know her, Zee from Big Brother Mzansi season 4.

The former finalist and Mzansi Magic brand ambassador is out here collecting the bag one brand deal at a time, darlings! From screens to campaigns, this girl is stacking her coins and serving consistency with a side of class.

