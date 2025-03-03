Jub Jub should keep own affairs in check

TV personality and rapper, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, has the audacity to go around exposing people having extramarital affairs but when he can’t settle his personal debts.

This week we saw Likhona Sekume going to the police station to open a case against Maarohanye after the Ndikhokhele hitman failed to pay his R50K that he borrowed last year.

Sekume says in a video posted online that Maarohanye has been ducking and diving instead of paying him his moolah back. With the case opened it shows that Jub Jub uya owa 99.

