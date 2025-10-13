Juju holds parliamentarians spellbound

Shwa wouldn\u2019t wish it on their worst enemy the fate of being an MP stuck on the ad hoc committee probing the serious allegations made by top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Why? Because Julius Malema has basically hijacked the entire show, and not quietly either. While chairperson Soviet Lekganyane looked like he was still buffering mid-meeting, Malema has executed a full-blown hostile takeover of the proceedings. The Fighters\u2019 commander-in-chief isn\u2019t just throwing his weight around, he\u2019s also cracking jokes, highlighting procedural fumbles, and somehow managing to come off as the voice of reason in a room full of parliamentary professionals. Shwa was so close to writing Juju off, but Mosha-bi said, \u201cNot today!\u201d The man reminded us why he is a sharp political operator. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content