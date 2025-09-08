Kau’s wit drowns in stale jokes

It is with a heavy sigh that Shwa must return, yet again, to the matter of David Kau and his apparent inability to let sleeping jokes lie. This week in Mafikeng, the veteran comedian dusted off his jab at Kaizer Chiefs, still finding endless mirth in the fact that the once-mighty Glamour Boys were outfoxed by Milford FC.

Shwa wonders whether Kau, in the echo chamber of his own amusement, realises that repetition does not sweeten the punchline. The first time made Shwa laugh. By the fifth, even Kau’s most die-hard fans were bored.

In the spirit of good sportsmanship, Kau could train his comedic scalpel on fresher targets. Until then, Shwa and her gang can only hope that, this so-called joke will soon be a distant memory.

