Kay B’s threats proved to much  for Big Brother 

OMG, did you hear? Kay B just got the boot from the Big Brother Mzansi house!

And it’s not because she couldn’t make it through the drama or was bad at the challenges – nope, she went too far and basically became the house’s biggest red flag with her threats.

Word on the street is, her behavior got so wild that even Big Brother was like, “Nope, this is a no-go zone”, and the rules are clear, no threatening the safety of housemates.

I’m just wondering, did she really think she could get away with acting like this in front of cameras 24/7?

Sis, come on. Big Brother does not play when it comes to safety, and now Kay B’s out faster than you can say “disqualified”.

Maybe this automatically saved one housemate from elimination this evening

