Keep ugologo far from his majesty the king

Shwa’s heart really sunk when it comes to the drama the AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini is always finding himself in.

It’s very rare to see kings being made part of gossip by his subjects and family members because of their behaviour. Amakhosi aya hloni-shwa, but uMageba is being turned into a palooka by those scoundrels who give him booze.

Those buffoons had made it their mandate to feed The King of Cool utshwala purposely so that he can be inhlekisa yesizwe.

Amabutho should rise up and protect His Majesty at all costs, and if Moi is also needed to be part of the brigade, makube njalo.

Those pudis that are busy getting uMageba drunk should be ashamed of themselves as they cause nothing but harm to his -reputation and the Zulu nation, as their actions make King MisuZulu to misbehave. Bayede!

