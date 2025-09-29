Kenny, are you auditioning for low-budget Nollywood roles?

This former lepantiti from Grootvlei Prison in Bloemfontein is forever creating drama after drama just for him to trend.

Shwa saw a video clip of Kenny Majaivane yelling at some dude, whom it is alleged is a police reservist from Jabulani police station in Soweto.

Our man could be heard spitting out the f-word like it was a new fashion statement, claiming that the poor guy, who was already rolled down on the floor like an old carpet sold in a Chinese shop in Fordsburg.

Bathong, Kenny, tell Moi, how was this person sent to extort you R50? And whoa, why were those guys who were with you pushing and shoving that man, who even begged you to let him call his wife? This looked like a low-budget movie shot somewhere in Lagos. Hayi, imihlola ka James.

