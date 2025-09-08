Khuzani uKhuzani, jealousy kills

Obsolete maskandi hitmaker Khuzani Mpungose is getting exposed as a flop who suffers from deep jealousy against his nemesis Mthandeni Manqele.

Shwa has noted an old video of Khuzani mocking Mthandeni SK for apparently doing bad in the digital streaming music platforms.

That video, which resurfaced this week, has since aged sour like milk because Mthandeni’s songs lead the charts, setting records in digital streaming platforms.

At the time Mgodi took a swipe as Dunudunu, it was when maskandi music was mainly distributed through CDs.

But with everyone having gone digital, both maskandi’s most streamed songs belong to Mthandeni SK.

This Khuzani chap has no single song of his that had breached 10-million plays when Mthandeni SK has crossed the elusive 30-million with his timeless hit iParis.

Not only has Khuzani struggled to put out a hit song in the past three years during which his rival has been mopping the floor with his peers, but he is badly suffering in the digital streaming platforms.

In the Top 10 most followed maskandi artists on Spotify, Khuzani does not feature, while Mthandeni has never been outside the Top 3 over the past 18 months.

Guess Mthandeni has had the last laugh. Indeed, whoever said “jealously is a disease for fools” had Khuzani in mind.