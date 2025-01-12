Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Kick these clowns far from the stadiums, let alone the touchlines 

It never rains but pours for Shauwn Mkhize, better known as MaMkhize. If it’s not Sars knocking on her door demanding its cut, facing a Fifa transfer ban for owing Samir Nurkovic his millions, it is players going on a go-slow demanding their outstanding salaries. 


Maybe, just maybe, it is time that MaMkhize and her overzealous wannabe footballer sprog Andile Mpisane sold Royal AM and leave football to people who are serious about the game, finish en klaar! 

I mean how do we explain the manner in which these two have been running a whole PSL club like a spaza shop? Shwa suspects that even spaza shops are run better than Royal AM. 

Gone are the days when this mponeng embarrassingly flashed stags of cash to pay players on the pitch. Manje ziyakhala and zikhala ku loudspeaker. 

