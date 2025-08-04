King says everyone must just voetsek 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
King Buyelekhaya

What got into the mind of the self-confessed dagga smoking Abathembu kingdom’s King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo when he decided to spew vulgar words and profanities towards President Cupcake, police minister Senzo Mchunu, acting police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia and minerals and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe aka the tiger?  

Last week Saturday, during the EFF’s 12th birthday anniversary celebrations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, Dalindyebo rallied thousands of supporters gathered to loudly speak along him and say “Voetsek Mchunu voetsek,” “Voetsek Mantashe voetsek,” “Voetsek Cachalia voetsek,” “Voetsek Cyril voetsek.” Did the king smoke some weed before going on stage? Haibo. What is going on? 

