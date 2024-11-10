Hot Mgosi

Kodwa it’s good to see the mover off the hook 

By Sunday World
Zizi Kodwa
Former minister Zizi Kodwa says the case against him was not criminal but political, and charges his own comrades in the ANC for were behind his prosecution. Seen here talking to his lawyer. Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Kodwa it’s good to see the mover off the hook 

Zizi Kodwa knew what he was doing when he appointed the well-known legal eagle Bro Zola “Zoux” Majavu to represent him on the graft case heard in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.  

Angithi, the matter was thrown outta window when charges of corruption were dropped against Kodwa, who was charged for accepting gifts worth R2.1 bars.  

The NPA was left with an egg on its face. Moi understands that Kodwa was so excited after the charges were dropped that he’s rumoured to have headed home to open a limited-edition whiskey and let his hair down.  

Shwa wants to see you back in parly, kee, and show us those moves you usually pull off in Cape Town’s nightclubs. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.