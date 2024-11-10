Kodwa it’s good to see the mover off the hook

Zizi Kodwa knew what he was doing when he appointed the well-known legal eagle Bro Zola “Zoux” Majavu to represent him on the graft case heard in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Angithi, the matter was thrown outta window when charges of corruption were dropped against Kodwa, who was charged for accepting gifts worth R2.1 bars.

The NPA was left with an egg on its face. Moi understands that Kodwa was so excited after the charges were dropped that he’s rumoured to have headed home to open a limited-edition whiskey and let his hair down.

Shwa wants to see you back in parly, kee, and show us those moves you usually pull off in Cape Town’s nightclubs.

