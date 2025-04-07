Kubayi’s Winnie fire stands in contrast to ANC-DA cuddle

Mmamoloko Kubayi’s declaration that “I stand on the shoulders of Mama Winnie Mandela” isn’t just a slogan. It’s a lightning rod in a party that’s forgotten how to have a spine.

Kubayi’s unwavering stance is commendable as she pays homage to a legacy built on unyielding principles and courage. Yet, her words resonate hollow against the backdrop of her own party’s recent moves.

The ANC clings to power by crawling into bed with the DA, a party Winnie would’ve labelled “the enemy”.

Winnie Mandela didn’t fight apartheid to see her movement trade liberation slogans for coalition spreadsheets. She spat in the face of compromise, yet today’s ANC treats principles like expired coupons. The DA, with its history of tone-deaf elitism, now shares power with a party built on mass struggle.

Remembering Winnie shouldn’t just be nostalgia – it’s about refusing to let the revolution die in the arms of mere politicians. Yet the ANC has sold its soul for seats. Winnie’s ghost isn’t clapping. Hopefully Kubayi’s voice will be a wake-up call.

