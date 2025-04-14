Ladies, be like Bontle – shoot your shot!

Alright girls, gather around and talk moves. Not the ones you

do in heels at a groove, though those matter too, but the bold kind that lands you a whole husband.

Let’s keep it real, Bontle Modiselle made the first move on Priddy Ugly, and now? She’s happily married, glowing, and expecting baby number two and you are out here waiting for a guy to make the first move?

So why are you still hesitating to ask out that fine gent who’s been liking all your stories but won’t shoot his shot?

Let’s be real, gone are the days of pretending not to care while stalking his WhatsApp profile pic.

If Bontle could take the leap and end up as one half of one of the strongest celeb couples in Mzansi, what’s really stopping you? The worst he can say is “no”, and that’s his loss. Your wig will still get laid, nails still fresh, heart still unbothered.

