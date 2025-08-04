Hot Mgosi

Leave Nabi’s pots alone 

By Sunday World
Nasreddine Nabi also said Kaizer Chiefs beating Orlando Pirates will not be a surprise./ Photo: Zamani Makautsi (Zakes Photography)

Leave Nabi’s pots alone 

Shwa is watching with horror as Amakhosi fans suffer from selective memory syndrome. One Toyota Cup loss to Kotoko’s penalty killers, and suddenly it’s Nabi must go? Really? The same coach who brought your first silverware in nearly a decade?  

The man who humbled Sundowns and Pirates? Show some gratitude, Khosi Nation. Take a deep breath and let the man cook. It’s time to back the brains behind the bench. Trust the process, and maybe, Chiefs will sneak into that top 8 next season. Shwa is watching! 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.