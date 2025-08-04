Leave Nabi’s pots alone

Shwa is watching with horror as Amakhosi fans suffer from selective memory syndrome. One Toyota Cup loss to Kotoko’s penalty killers, and suddenly it’s Nabi must go? Really? The same coach who brought your first silverware in nearly a decade?

The man who humbled Sundowns and Pirates? Show some gratitude, Khosi Nation. Take a deep breath and let the man cook. It’s time to back the brains behind the bench. Trust the process, and maybe, Chiefs will sneak into that top 8 next season. Shwa is watching!

