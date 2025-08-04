Lebeya and Malcolm X, who is lying between the two of you

Shwa is perplexed to say the least. This thing of Katiso “KT” Molefe is getting kuningier though.

Former Hawks general Godfrey Lebeya said that Malcolm X’s business is to be a police informant, but jigijigi, X said it is a lie that he is a police snitch.

Bizani ama fire brigade, cos kuyasha. So, eintlik, this police visit to KT’s house is now reading like a novel.

As it stands, X seemed to have taken a stint as mediator in Kenny Kunene and his mysterious journalist visit to KT’s affluent home in Sandhurst, Sandton, but by the look of things he is now in the soup himself as the fall guy.

What is happening kanti hierso on Katiso’s saga, vele?

Can script writers start sharpening their pens, as Moi sees a block buster movie cooking.

