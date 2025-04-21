Lebo M’s made-in-Soweto northern suburbs soirée shows what kasi folks are made of 

Lebo M\u2019s made-in-Soweto northern suburbs soir\u00e9e shows what kasi folks are made of\u00a0 Oh, darlings, Shwashwi\u2019s heels are still smoking from the glitz and grit of Lebo M\u2019s \u201cI\u2019m From Soweto\u201d bash at The Atrium in Rosebank, Jozi. The place was dripping with pride, legacy, and a healthy dose of Soweto swagger, but let\u2019s not pretend everyone brought their A-game to this cultural cookout. Here\u2019s the tea, served piping hot and with a side of shade.\u00a0 First, let\u2019s bow to Lebo M, the Grammy-grabbing king who turned Tladi\u2019s dust into global gold. Thirty years of slaying stages and soundtracks? That\u2019s not a glow-up; that\u2019s a supernova.\u00a0\u00a0 The man\u2019s a walking anthem, and that Orlando-Vilakazi Street billboard reveal stems from his childhood home?\u00a0\u00a0 Iconic.\u00a0\u00a0 It\u2019s saying \u201cI\u2019m from Soweto, and I own the world.\u201d Werk!\u00a0 Hosting duties went to Tbo Touch, who strutted in with that Soweto-born charisma. Smooth as always, Touch kept the vibes high, but honey, did you have to milk every moment like it was your own tribute?\u00a0\u00a0 We get it, you\u2019re a legend too \u2013 let Lebo\u2019s spotlight shine for a hot second!\u00a0 Now, the guest list was a who\u2019s who of Mzansi\u2019s finest\u2026 and a few who tried too hard.\u00a0\u00a0 Sophie Ndaba floated in like royalty \u2013 classy, timeless, and unbothered. Sis, you\u2019re proof that grace ages like fine wine.\u00a0\u00a0 Vusi Nova? Vocals and vibes on lock, but that outfit screamed, \u201cI got dressed in the dark.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0 Darling, call Shwa next time, and the glam queen will sort you out. Khaya Dladla and Luyanda Zwane were serving looks and charm, mingling like they owned the room. But Langa Mavuso, darling, your voice is smoother than butter, but that brooding artist stare? Loosen up \u2013 it\u2019s a party, not a poetry slam!\u00a0\u00a0 And TRESOR, love the hustle, but did you borrow that suit from your cousin\u2019s matric dance? Fit check: declined.\u00a0 Then there was Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who rolled in to drop some political speech. Sir, we love the support, but those dance moves during the toast? A national emergency. Stick to speeches!\u00a0 \u00a0The evening\u2019s high note? That sneak peek of Lebo M\u2019s Cape Town concert on April 18. If it\u2019s half as electric as this tribute, Table Mountain might just shimmy. But the real gag was the crowd chanting, \u201cCreams are made. Creams are born.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0 Deep, but Shwa\u2019s side-eye caught a few guests who are more sour milk than cream. You know who you are \u2013 stop posing and start producing.\u00a0 Shwa\u2019s final word: Lebo M\u2019s legacy is untouchable, and this night proved Soweto\u2019s spirit can light up the globe.\u00a0\u00a0 But next time, some of y\u2019all need to leave the try-hard at home and just bask in the brilliance. Till the next roast, my loves \u2013 stay fabulous, or I\u2019ll call you out!\u00a0