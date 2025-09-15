Legal eagles line up for another feeding frenzy

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Shwa was taken aback seeing some sectors of society angry at the obvious fact that the outcomes of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry are not binding.

Some were jumping up and down like popcorns on a frying pan when evidence leader of the commission, Adv Matthew Chaskalson stated this obvious fact.

Somehow, some people expected that the recommendations of yet another futile exercise in the form of a commission of inquiry would be binding.

Just like the Zondo Commission, whose recommendations largely remain not implemented, the same fate will fatelikey awaits the Madlanga Commission’s findings.

That is sadly the nature of commissions of inquiry.

Whatever happened to the recommendations of the Marikana Commission of Inquiry? And what about the Arms Deal Inquiry?

Lol, people must wake up and smell the coffee.

Also, why is Chaskalson emerging as the permanent preferred bidder of evidence leading tenders? He was there in the Zondo Commission too. It’s a small club of friends in the legal fraternity colluding to make a quick buck.

That’s all you get from these useless commissions of inquiry.