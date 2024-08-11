Lessons for Somgaga, Pearl from Miss SA saga\u00a0 The Miss SA organisation has proven Shwa right. A few years back when they announced the changes to the pageant, I did say that this would cause problems in the future.\u00a0\u00a0 Look where we are right now, and Shwa was even blacklisted for voicing out her concerns.\u00a0\u00a0 This whole thing of Chidimma Adetshina has exposed how this pageant is a joke and has lost direction.\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa would just like to commend the likes of Gayton McKenzie and Leon Schreiber for getting to the bottom of things regarding what has been a trending topic for weeks.\u00a0\u00a0 I do not even want to talk about the likes of DJ Sbu and Pearl Thusi, who wanted to regain some relevance because of the issue and are now left with egg on their faces.\u00a0\u00a0 Sometimes it\u2019s okay to just keep quiet; not everything requires your opinion, yazi.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0