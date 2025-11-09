Let it sink, Keke, the crown’s gone

It’s honestly a little funny that we still have Keke Mphuthi paddling in the “agenda pool” about the Miss SA win.

Shwa noticed you seemed deeply wounded that your friend and colleague Luyanda Zuma didn’t get the Miss SA crown.

But according to you, she’s still “your Miss SA”? Since when do we host imaginary pageants, sisi? There’s only one Miss SA and that’s Qhawekazi Mazaleni.

The crown’s on, the confetti’s down, and the people have spoken. So please, sip your tea, take a deep breath, and heal. Oh, and maybe delete that DIY crowning video. It’s giving delusion.