Hot Mgosi

Let’em eat amagwinya, Baas John tells MK 

By Sunday World
Zuma lashes Jabulani Khumalo's court application
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma wants Jabulani Khumalo's court application dismissed with punitive costs. / Gallo Images

Let’em eat amagwinya, Baas John tells MK 

So, the MK Party has thrown a whole FNB Stadium-sized fit at Cupcake and minister John Steenhuisen. Apparently, after a little jolly to the US to meet Donald Trump, Steenhuisen has got a bit too comfy.  

He started waxing lyrical about who gets to sit at the grown-ups table in the GNU, and who must eat amagwi-nya outside. MKP and the EFF are not invited.  

Now, if you’ve ever seen a football ref miss a blatant handball in a dusty township field, you know the community will erupt.  

That’s exactly what MK is doing. The party is saying President Cyril Ramaphosa stood there and said dololo! Not even a “Hayi, minister, let’s play nice”. So, the MKP marched off to the Public Protector, waving the Executive Ethics Act like a gogo with a speeding ticket. 

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.