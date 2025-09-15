Let’em eat amagwinya, Baas John tells MK

So, the MK Party has thrown a whole FNB Stadium-sized fit at Cupcake and minister John Steenhuisen. Apparently, after a little jolly to the US to meet Donald Trump, Steenhuisen has got a bit too comfy.

He started waxing lyrical about who gets to sit at the grown-ups table in the GNU, and who must eat amagwi-nya outside. MKP and the EFF are not invited.

Now, if you’ve ever seen a football ref miss a blatant handball in a dusty township field, you know the community will erupt.

That’s exactly what MK is doing. The party is saying President Cyril Ramaphosa stood there and said dololo! Not even a “Hayi, minister, let’s play nice”. So, the MKP marched off to the Public Protector, waving the Executive Ethics Act like a gogo with a speeding ticket.