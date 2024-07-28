Let\u2019s share the love potion Aunty Judy, shall we?\u00a0 I swear Cupid is dicriminationg against some of us, Shwa especially. The plump fresh-faced love angel\u2019s arrow seems to directly aim a dozen times at some peeps.\u00a0\u00a0 While no matter how many times Moi jolts to be in his direct path, his arrow whizzes past, avoiding me like the plague. This love arrow has struck beautiful songstress Judith Sephuma\u2019s heart again.\u00a0\u00a0 Moghel has wasted no time by flaunting her new dish. I have to say the dish is dishing alright, cos the brother is fine. Gal, please do share your secret on how Aunty Judy always gets her groove back, abeg!\u00a0 Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content