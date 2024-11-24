Shwashwi: Light up koko’s Christmas, tu 

Light up koko’s Christmas, tu

Shwa has heard that a 74-year-old woman in Phitshane, near Mahikeng, has been trying to have house connected to the grid in vain.

The poor granny has never had electricity installed in her humble house and she is currently the only one in the village without electricity, yet Eskom refuses to explain why. Please help this woman, Eskom; she cannot continue to use firewood while her neighbours cook at the turn of a knob.

Do the right thing and let this old lady spend her Christmas holidays in the light. P please, Eskom, give her a wonderful birthday present.

