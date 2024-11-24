Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Light up koko’s Christmas, tu 

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 03: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa minister of Electricity during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 03, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The new National Executive constitutes the 7th Democratic Administration as a Government of National Unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Light up koko’s Christmas, tu 

Shwa has heard that a 74-year-old woman in Phitshane, near Mahikeng, has been trying to have house connected to the grid in vain.  


The poor granny has never had electricity installed in her humble house and she is currently the only one in the village without electricity, yet Eskom refuses to explain why. Please help this woman, Eskom; she cannot continue to use firewood while her neighbours cook at the turn of a knob.  

Do the right thing and let this old lady spend her Christmas holidays in the light. P please, Eskom, give her a wonderful birthday present. 

