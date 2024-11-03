Shwashwi: Long drive to humility for amaqabane ka Tambo 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 27: (l-r) Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs with Nomusa Dube-Ncube KZN Premier at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Legislature at Oval Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2024 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. The official opening marks the commencement of the next session of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Shwa is pleased to see that it’s slowly sinking among the ANC comrades in the Kingdom of the Zulu that power indeed has been snatched away.  

The comrades who were the untouchables during their reign in the top echelons of the provincial government were reduced to being ordinary women and men on the streets.  

Some miraculously came back to power through an unholy alliance between the IFP, DA, ANC and the NFP.  

Some disappeared into the peripheries and their life of opulance characterised by bodyguards, VVIP treatments assigned PA’s and blue lights sniffed out like a candle. Shwa couldn’t believe his eyes when he bumped into former Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube behind the wheel driving out of one of the shopping malls in Durban.  

Politics can really humble you. From being a high-flying political head of a province to a nobody. I’m also told that the now ex-premier was also spotted in one of the motor licensing centres trying to sort her papers. Even the once arrogant Siboniso Duma who is now an MEC for transport and human settlements has toned down on his bullying antics.  

He is now projecting himself as the man of the people in touch with the struggles of the women and men on the ground. Ex MEC  

Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba now occupies a less glamorous portfolio of legislature chair of chairs is also driving himself. I wonder how it feels Maqhabane. But as the former Jacob Zuma would sing: “Yinde lendlela esiyihambayo”. 

