Shwashwi: Long drive to humility for amaqabane ka Tambo 

Long drive to humility for amaqabane ka Tambo

Shwa is pleased to see that it’s slowly sinking among the ANC comrades in the Kingdom of the Zulu that power indeed has been snatched away.

The comrades who were the untouchables during their reign in the top echelons of the provincial government were reduced to being ordinary women and men on the streets.

Some miraculously came back to power through an unholy alliance between the IFP, DA, ANC and the NFP.

Some disappeared into the peripheries and their life of opulance characterised by bodyguards, VVIP treatments assigned PA’s and blue lights sniffed out like a candle. Shwa couldn’t believe his eyes when he bumped into former Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube behind the wheel driving out of one of the shopping malls in Durban.

Politics can really humble you. From being a high-flying political head of a province to a nobody. I’m also told that the now ex-premier was also spotted in one of the motor licensing centres trying to sort her papers. Even the once arrogant Siboniso Duma who is now an MEC for transport and human settlements has toned down on his bullying antics.

He is now projecting himself as the man of the people in touch with the struggles of the women and men on the ground. Ex MEC

Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba now occupies a less glamorous portfolio of legislature chair of chairs is also driving himself. I wonder how it feels Maqhabane. But as the former Jacob Zuma would sing: “Yinde lendlela esiyihambayo”.

