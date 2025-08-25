Long painful walk to the altar for makoti

Tirelo, Sbindi’s long-time girlfriend is finally engaged but the story behind it is nothing short of scandalous.

She knows very well that lobola was already paid for the girlfriend who came after her, and that knowledge has not only stung her pride but set tongues wagging in the family.

Still, she’s holding onto her engagement with all she’s got, determined to prove that love is finally on her side.

But will her parents buy into the story this time? After watching their daughter wait in line while another woman was honoured first, doubts remain about whether this engagement carries enough weight to erase the past.

What’s clear is that Tirelo’s journey to the altar has not been smooth sailing and the Mseleku family drama is only heating up!

