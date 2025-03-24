Long walk to uhuru if you serve Soda\u00a0 Taking the legislature to the people (TLP) sounds like a solid idea, until you realise \u2018the people\u2019 include sharp-tongued, fed-up youth who won\u2019t tolerate political lullabies.\u00a0\u00a0 That\u2019s why lawmaking dignitaries on an outreach to Delmas, Mpumalanga, had to plead with the rowdy lot who weren\u2019t impressed by the \u201cprogress\u201d reports from government officials.\u00a0\u00a0 If you\u2019re going to lie, aim for toddlers or elders still clinging to Madiba\u2019s smile like it\u2019s a political baptism. Lying to young people is like telling them, \u201cI threw you a party of the year last night\u201d when they were actually in detention. But what is TLP really, if the main event sounds like a glorified state of the department address (Soda) instead of an actual dialogue that steers the youth towards solutions?\u00a0\u00a0 If this is service delivery, then it\u2019s a long repetitive road to uhuru. Talk about an annual ritual; a vicious cycle of pomp and promises. Next time, just throw the youth a party and keep your fairy tales to yourselves.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0