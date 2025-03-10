Love the modest lifestyle of you comrades from the blue party\u00a0 Shwa doffs her hat off to the comrades from the blue party, opting to stay modest despite holding key political positions. I bumped into one Thabani Mthethwa, a DA caucus leader in eThekwini metro minding his own business and indulging in too many cold ones in a low-key establishment located on Durban\u2019s Helen Joseph Road.\u00a0\u00a0 The establishment is the only one in the vicinity which still sells the large beer \u2013 ingudu in the kasi lingo. He was later joined by Mzamo Billy, another high flying DA politician and interacted with patrons. Gentlemen, Shwa hopes you convince your comrades in the GNU to change their attitudes, after all it cost them votes and reduced them into a 40% party.\u00a0\u00a0 \u201cOur people\u201d as they say do not take kindly to public di plays of arrogance, extravagant lifestyle and demanding VIP services and aloofness. We want to see them in local shisanyamas and pubs together with the people and not pretend to be rushing to nowhere.\u00a0\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0