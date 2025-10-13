Lwah Ndlunkulu’s second album a touchy ‘love letter to the people’

South Africa\u2019s music scene is thriving, and the queen of maskandi fusion, Lwah Ndlunkulu, just dropped her second album, Amaciko, setting the stage on fire! This isn\u2019t just an album, it\u2019s a blueprint for building a legacy. Hailing from Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal, Lwah, a true mbokodo of our culture, took her magic to Joburg for a spectacular launch. Amaciko celebrates the keepers of our traditions; singers, dancers and cultural custodians with a heartfelt \u201cSiyabonga, madlozi!\u201d Before its official release on October 3, there were exclusive listening sessions: first at the Playhouse in Durban on September 30, with her family in attendance (oh, the clan is growing!), and then a second one at Propstar in Joburg on October 2, where the local crowd witnessed Lwah\u2019s glow-up. The Joburg launch was pure vibes; people sipping, eating, and soaking in the new Zulu stories. Yano Lyrics shared a vi-deo capturing the energy, with celebs such as Mafitsotso in the mix, all moved by the spirit of the music. The Durban launch saw big names such as Samkelo Shezi and Hlengiwe Dlamini showing love (those guys are always a vibe!). At The Propstar crowd included heavyweights such as Big Zulu (her Inkabi Records boss, keeping the fire burning), Thokozani Langa, and MusiholiQ, who were there hyping her up. Others spotted included Danya Devs and Poshani Mzansi, proving Inkabi Nation is a family affair. Xowla, Siya Ntuli, and Mduduzi Ncube kept it low-key, but added to the communal spirit. Yoh, it felt like home, even in the heart of Joburg! The 12-track masterpiece under Inkabi Records, with Lwah calling it \u201cmy love letter to the people, ancestors, and women who get things done!\u201d Stand outs include Ngizobonga with Poshani Mzansi (pure fire!), Ithemba with Thokozani Langa (tugs at the heartstrings), Nembeza with Mawhoo (classy and soulful), Izinyembezi with MusiholiQ (real tears), and Edolobheni, which will have you dancing. Five solo tracks are on offer \u2013 Baby Mama, Ngane Yami, Mnakwethu, Ngiphelele and Dlala Kamnandi. The album bridges generations: elders vibe to the maskandi roots, while the youth will love the Afro-pop polish. Kgopolo Phil Mphela gave it a 6\/10, but for me, it\u2019s a 10\/10 for its cultural depth! But wait, there\u2019s more. Lwah\u2019s building an empire: Amaciko Productions (her label, though she\u2019s still tight with Big Zulu) and Amaciko Foods at Maboneng, Joburg, a spot serving traditional eats like amasi and uphuthu. She says, \u201cI want to preserve our culture through food and music.\u201d After her 2023 debut Imizwa won her Samas, Lwah\u2019s soaring! Amaciko will unite the nation, with Edo-lobheni\u201d tipped as the next anthem. Stream it now on Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Music. It\u2019s an emotional ride. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content