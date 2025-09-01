Madlanga’s gig giving off circus vibes

Jwale heee, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is no longer commencing at the scheduled time as it was set for tomorrow, because there is a delay in the procurement of the vital infrastructure. Tjoooh, this country’s government never ceases to amaze, yaz.

Manje hearings issues of imigulugudu that include politicians and rogue cops will never take place as planned, and this shows how unprepared the government of MacBuffalo is – not serious in dealing with pertinent issues affecting the people of Mzansi.

At this rate, we are all going to find ourselves in a sticky situation as a country ngoba abapathi are not serious of taking us serious. Si se njeni sonke.

